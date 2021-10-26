"What an honor it must be for him" - AEW star disrespects Bryan Danielson ahead of their match

AEW star Aaron Solo will face Bryan Danielson in the upcoming episode of AEW Dark. However, the factory faction member disrespected Danielson in a recent tweet by stating that the match would be an honor for Danielson.

Bryan Danielson's match against Aaron Solo will be his debut bout for the AEW Dark show. The former WWE champion has been wrestling every week since his match against AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

As a result, The American Dragon has found his momentum in the ring and has been consistently showcasing stellar performances for the audience.

Meanwhile, Aaron Solo is one of the regular featured stars in the AEW Dark show. Solo, who is mainly a tag team player, has a huge opponent this time around. In a recent tweet from his official Twitter handle, Solo stated that AEW Dark is his show and disrespected Danielson by saying that it would be an honor for Bryan Danielson to face him at Dark.

Bryan Danielson reveals he wants to participate in the G1 Climax tournament

Bryan Danielson recently expressed his desire to take part in the prestigious NJPW G1 Climax tournament. The former WWE superstar stated that he wants to push himself physically and also admitted that his decision to join AEW was also because of that desire.

"One of the things I’ve always really wanted to do is I’ve wanted to do a G1. I like to push myself physically, and that’s actually one of the reasons I joined AEW is because they wrestle a very physical style. One of the most grueling things to do in professional wrestling is the G1 tournament because it’s so many physical matches and it’s night after night after night. One after another, you’re in the ring with killers, so that is something that really appeals to me." said Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson recently advanced to the next round of the AEW World title tournament by defeating wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes in Dynamite. The American Dragon seems to be very much determined to achieve another shot at the AEW world championship in the near future.

If he can continue his current momentum, then there won't be anyone in the locker room who will be able to stop him till he achieves his goal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of Bryan Danielson's time so far in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Ryan K Boman