Chris Jericho discloses original plans for the labors of Jericho

AEW star Chris Jericho had an epic series of matches known as the Five Labors of Jericho against MJF. The former WWE superstar recently revealed how MJF and himself planned the match and disclosed the reason for bringing WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera into the storyline.

Chris Jericho, who was beaten by MJF back in AEW Full Gear 2020, desperately wanted to have a rematch with The Salt of the Earth. However, MJF put forward a series of 4 matches for Jericho and stated that Y2J could face him by winning all these matches. This series of matches known as The Five Labors of Jericho resulted in some great matches for the audience to cherish. One of the biggest talking points out of the Five Labors of Jericho was the return of WCW legend Juventud Guerrera. Juventud and Jericho have quite a rich history as the duo have faced each other several times in WCW.

In a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Juventud Guerrera made his appearance and the duo discussed their past, present, and future. At one point, Jericho started to explain how MJF and he planned the Five Labors of Jericho and why they wanted Guerrera to be involved in the storyline. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla also revealed bringing in Juventud was a perfect position for the match.

“When we were doing this ‘Five Labors of Jericho’, the original idea was to do each member of The Pinnacle, which would be [Shawn] Spears, and then Dax [Harwood], and then Cash [Wheeler], and then Wardlow and then Max,” Jericho revealed. “And then we thought, maybe we should switch it up a bit, and Max suggested Nick Gage. And I just had heard about him, so that was one. And then the other one, we’re thinking, who could the other one be? We should try somebody that nobody’s seen for a while. We had a couple of different ideas, and then suddenly, I think I said, ‘Well, Juventud might be good.’ I don’t know why I thought about you, but it just was a perfect position because it’s somebody that people knew but we haven’t seen for such a long time,” said Chris Jericho (Wrestling Inc)

Chris Jericho ended up winning all four matches that were put forward by MJF and ended up getting a rematch against MJF. However, Jericho was unsuccessful in winning the rematch as MJF forced Jericho to tap out to Fujiwara Armbar.

MJF reveals he felt incredible throwing off Chris Jericho from the top of the Blood and Guts structure

AEW star MJF recently spoke about his long-lasting feud with Chris Jericho. The Salt of the Earth revealed how incredible he felt when he threw Chris Jericho from the top of the steel structure during their Blood and Guts match. MJF won the match as the Inner Circle stablemates declared that they quit the match so that they could prevent MJF from throwing Jericho off from top of the steel structure which MJF did eventually.

"It was incredible. Have you ever seen a grown man literally like... you see it in their face, like 'I'm going to die'." Said MJF.

Chris Jericho is currently in a feud with Dan Lambert's American Top Team.

Recently, Jericho's Inner Circle and The American Top Team battled in a tag team match which ended in Dan Lambert's team winning the bout.

