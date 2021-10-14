"We are the hottest Wrestling company" – Chris Jericho shoots on AEW Dynamite beating WWE RAW in ratings demo

AEW Star Chris Jericho called AEW the hottest wrestling company in the world. Jericho explained how the company received such huge exposure in a small period.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has been a part of AEW since its inception. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla is very much excited about the progress that the company has made.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage have been receiving love from fans, and the former is constantly producing exciting viewership ratings for the promotion.

In a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, Chris Jericho talked about the success that AEW has been gaining for the past few months. Jericho pointed out that AEW has been producing bigger demo numbers than WWE's flagship show, WWE RAW.

AEW Dynamite beat RAW in the 18-49 demo for two consecutive weeks in September. On the September 15th episode of Dynamite, the show gained an average of 574,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo, whereas RAW scored an average of 554,000 viewers in the same demo.

"The last three weeks, we have done bigger demo numbers than WWE RAW has done, which is the flagship show. I think our company came out of nowhere, basically, and really exploded because of a different attitude, and you can see that when you watch our shows, said Chris Jericho.

You were there when we had the show at Arthur Ashe for 20,000 people in New York City, which is basically WWE’s backyard. To draw a crowd like that and get the reception that we had, it seems to me that we are the hottest wrestling company in the world and, more importantly, we have the cool factor. And when you have the cool factor in any form of show business, whether it’s wrestling, whether it’s music, whether it’s a TV show, people jump aboard quickly because they want to figure out what everyone's talking about here. What is all this about? AEW has that," added Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho reveals why he felt it was necessary to reinvent himself often

Chris Jericho has been in the wrestling business since 1990. The veteran is still going strong without any hiccups.

The main reason for Jericho's long-lasting career is that he regularly evolves his character. Jericho, in the same interview, stated that he never wanted to become a nostalgia act for fans, which reveals his motivation to stay relevant in the business.

AEW is certainly the hot and happening promotion in the wrestling industry. The company has been riding high on momentum for the past few months. However, fans are curious to know whether the brand will be able to maintain its momentum when Rampage goes head-to-head with WWE Smackdown this Friday.

