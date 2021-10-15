"They have so much to offer" – Chris Jericho tips two AEW wrestlers to be major stars in the future

AEW Star Chris Jericho, in a recent interview, spoke highly about fellow workers Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Jericho even termed the duo as the future of AEW.

The Le Champion also revealed how the company is plotting to take Sky and Page to the next level in the coming few months.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, collectively known as the Men of the Year, stunned the wrestling world when they won against Jericho and Jake Hager in a tag team match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. After the victory, the duo joined hands with Dan Lambert's American Top Team. This faction is currently in an intense rivalry with Jericho and his Inner Circle group.

As a result of the mayhem between the two factions, AEW has booked a six-man tag team match for the upcoming edition of AEW Rampage. Jericho, Hager, and Sammy Guevara will take on The Men of the Year and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos.

Ahead of his six-man tag team match, Jericho spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the potential that both Sky and Page have. Jericho said that AEW is plotting the same plan for Sky and Page that made MJF and Sammy Guevara top stars.

"The idea is to get these guys over. I worked with MJF for nearly a year with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, and the idea was always to get MJF and Sammy Guevara over as bigger stars. I now get to work the UFC guys and bring Ethan and Scorpio to the next level. People are going to see on Rampage that this is a different light for Sky and Page, especially next to the UFC stars, said Chris Jericho.

Jericho praised Sky and Page and explained why they deserve to be the next big stars in AEW:

They have so much to offer. Scorpio had the first-ever victory against me in AEW. That was a big deal at the time. Then he finished his story with SoCal Uncensored, and I think he’s going to be one of our linchpins in the future. The goal is to get Scorpio and Page to the next level, and we’re going to do it in a very entertaining story line,” said Chris Jericho (h/t Fightful Select).

Chris Jericho calls AEW the hottest wrestling company in the world

AEW has been riding high on momentum for the past few months, and Chris Jericho is confident that it's no fluke. Jericho recently stated that his company is currently the hottest in the world, and the fact that Dynamite beat WWE RAW in an 18-49 key demo adds concrete evidence to it.

"The last three weeks, we have done bigger demo numbers than WWE RAW has done, which is the flagship show. I think our company came out of nowhere, basically, and really exploded because of a different attitude, and you can see that when you watch our shows. It seems to me that we are the hottest wrestling company in the world and, more importantly, we have the cool factor," said Chris Jericho.

The Men of the Year is an exciting tag team to watch. With the potential they have, the duo can become the future of AEW. Jericho's revelation about the plans that AEW has for the duo gives us a hint that the company is invested in Sky and Page.

