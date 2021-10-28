"A once-in-generation talent" - CM Punk heaps praise on former WWE Champion

AEW star CM Punk, on multiple occasions, has expressed his opinion about his co-worker Bryan Danielson. This time around, Punk called Danielson "a once-in-generation talent" and praised AEW for signing him.

AEW's popularity skyrocketed when both of them became All Elite. Punk and Bryan, who are former WWE Superstars, had phenomenal debuts in Tony Khan's promotion this year, which will go down as some of the greatest moments in the history of professional wrestling.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, CM Punk opened up about AEW's recent signings and the promotion's potential for growth. The Best in the World expressed his delight at the company's marketing strategies and added that it has the potential to be bigger than what it is now.

"AEW got Bryan Danielson, a once-in-generation talent, to come here, and they got me to come back after all the time I was gone,” Punk said. “And then you have AEW doing the impossible, making a deal with Martha Hart to produce Owen Hart T-shirts, action figures and they’re even going to put him in video games. That speaks volumes to what AEW is and the potential of how much bigger it can get.”

Many fans want CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to share the ring in AEW

AEW has kept CM Punk and Bryan Danielson apart since their debuts for the company. Both stars have been busy with different storylines, as Danielson is currently participating in the AEW world title eliminator tournament. Meanwhile, Tony Khan decided not to add Punk to the title picture, and you can read what the latter had to say about that HERE.

Elsa Alvarez ♡♡ @KotaAlvarez If I could have CM Punk Vs. Bryan Danielson one more time If I could have CM Punk Vs. Bryan Danielson one more time https://t.co/gyeBebxpvE

It looks like Bryan and Punk will not be facing each other soon. However, fans can't rule out the possibility of the two stars aligning for a tag team match.

Tony Khan has a reputation for building long-term storylines, and therefore, fans will be in for a treat when the two megastars collide in AEW.

