Matt Hardy wrestles former WWE Superstar at indie wrestling event

AEW's Matt Hardy recently wrestled former WWE superstar Nzo in a one-on-one match at the Wrestlecade supershow event.

Wrestlecade took place at the Benton Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show was stacked with some great matches on display. The main event of the show was the bout between AEW star Malakai Black and former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy.

Wrestling stars such as Jay Lethal, Matt Cardona, Rich Swann, Thunder Rosa and more were also part of the show.

One match that caught the attention of the wrestling world was the match between Matt Hardy and former WWE superstar Nzo. Fans went into a frenzy when they saw Hardy bring back the 'Broken' persona for the show. In the end, Hardy was the one who won the bout and sent the fans home happy with his victory.

Matt Hardy reveals that he would like to face Kenny Omega in his retirement match

AEW's Matt Hardy has been in the wrestling business since he was a teenager and the former WWE superstar has got some ideas for how to hang up his boots when the time arrives.

Hardy recently stated that he would love to have Kenny Omega as his opponent in his retirement match, as he rates the former AEW champion as the most talented guy alive.

"A dream retirement match would maybe be something against Kenny Omega," Hardy continued. "I can see that. I’ve never gotten to do a one on one with Kenny Omega and I think he is absolutely one of the most talented guys alive." said Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy, who is 47 years old, hasn't seemed to slow down a bit, as he's been a constant presence on AEW and multiple independent shows. Big Money Matt's passion for wrestling is unparalleled, and fans still love to watch him perform for them in the ring.

