"Absolutely one of the most talented guys alive" - WWE legend wants his retirement match against Kenny Omega 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up about his dream retirement opponent, saying he would love to lock horns with Kenny Omega in his final match.

Hardy has been with AEW since early-2020 and has become an integral part of the promotion. Despite not winning a title, the WWE legend has elevated many youngsters in the company like Darby Allin and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

However, given the 47-year old performer's age, it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot of time left as an in-ring competitor. Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy named his potential final opponent in the company before he hangs up his boots.

Hardy stated that he would prefer to compete with Kenny Omega in his retirement match. He has never wrestled the former AEW Champion in a one-on-one contest, and that Omega is one of the most talented wrestlers alive.

"A dream retirement match would maybe be something against Kenny Omega. I can see that. I’ve never gotten to do a one on one with Kenny Omega and I think he is absolutely one of the most talented guys alive," said Matt Hardy

When could fans see Matt Hardy vs. Kenny Omega in AEW?

After his record-setting AEW Championship reign ended at Full Gear 2021, Omega took a hiatus to undergo multiple surgeries.

Fans would obviously give him a resounding welcome upon his return, and AEW could capitalize upon it by turning him into a babyface.

This could open up the doors for a match with Matt Hardy, who's currently one of the most loathed heels in the promotion. Considering how accomplished these two are, Omega and Hardy can surely steal the show inside the ring.

Do you think Kenny Omega is the right opponent for the WWE legend's retirement match? Sound off in the comments section below.

