Andrade El Idolo hypes the arrival of two stars to AEW

AEW star Andrade has taken to Twitter to tease the arrival of two masked wrestlers, for a match against the Lucha Brothers this week.

Since arriving at All Elite Wrestling, the former NXT Superstar has been on a collision course with PAC, Penta, and Rey Fenix of the Death Triangle. After being unable to recruit any of them to his side, Andrade has now set his eyes on their AEW tag team titles.

To even the numbers game, the Mexican star could be bringing not only one, but two, mystery partners, according to his latest tweet. Andrade stated that he has a surprise up his sleeve, specifically mentioning that 'they' will be the new tag team champions:

"I have another surprise for all of you and I am sure that they will be the next champions but my friends are NOT WHO YOU THINK!!! POWER……@AWonTNT #Andrade #ElIdolo," Andrade El Idolo wrote.

Veteran commentator Mark Madden jokingly named Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair as Andrade's mystery partners this week:

"It's @RicFlairNatrBoy & @MsCharlotteWWE," Mark Madden replied to Andrade.

AEW is promoting that surprise partner as a close friend of Andrade, and it has led to a lot of speculation recently. Not too long ago, a report from Dave Meltzer disclosed that the former United States Champion wants his entire family in Tony Khan's promotion.

Given Charlotte Flair is in WWE and Ric Flair isn't likely to be brought up until his recent controversy calms down, this leaves Rush, Bestia, and Dragon Lee as those closest to Andrade. Fans shouldn't be surprised if any of those names show up this Saturday.

What else do AEW have planned for this week's Saturday Night Dynamite?

Aside from the AEW tag team championship match, the company has announced two exciting singles bouts. Bryan Danielson will be in action again as he faces Bobby Fish. Meanwhile, Malakai Black will be looking to extend his winning streak when he locks horns with Dante Martin.

And last but not least, AEW will unveil the bracket for their upcoming world title eliminator tournament. The company is likely to add more matches and segments as the show fast approaches.

Also Read

Are you looking forward to Saturday Night Dynamite? Who do you think will Andrade El Idolo is going to bring to his aide this week? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Arjun