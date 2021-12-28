AEW star Andrade El Idolo sends a message to Queen Zelina; RAW Superstar responds 

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to send out his wishes to Queen Zelina on the occasion of the RAW Superstar's birthday.

For those unaware, Andrade and Queen Zelina, formerly known as Zelina Vega, were working together during the former's time in WWE. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion served as Andrade's manager, and on several occasions, even assisted him in winning matches.

Their on-screen association lasted for more than three years, finally ending in October 2020, a few months after which Andrade left WWE altogether.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW star shared a GIF of him and Vega doing the former's signature pose and wished the RAW Superstar birthday, terming her "sister."

Check out the tweet below:

"Feliz cumpleaños Muñeca!!! HermanaTheaTrinidad," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

Responding to Andrade El Idolo's tweet, Queen Zelina wrote that the AEW star would always be her brother and thanked him for the wishes. Here's the tweet:

"Hermano always #tranquilo thank you!" tweeted Queen Zelina

It's also worth noting that Queen Zelina's husband, Malakai Black, is also in AEW. Moreover, he also formed a temporary alliance with Andrade El Idolo for a few weeks during his feud with current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

Queen Zelina recently shared a hilarious story involving AEW star Andrade and Triple H

Last month, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about her marriage to AEW's Malakai Black. At one point in the chat, Zelina recalled a hilarious incident involving her, Andrade, and Triple H from her time in NXT.

She disclosed that when she went to HHH to inform him about her marriage, the WWE legend assumed she was getting hitched to Andrade El Idolo.

"We were backstage, but even when I told him like, ‘Hey! Um, I’m getting married,'" Vega continued. "He’s like, ‘Oh! Okay. So you and Andrade are getting married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Me and Aleister’ and he’s like, ‘What? Wait. You guys completely threw me off with that."

As much as fans want to see Andrade El Idolo and Queen Zelina join forces again, the chances look slim since both are doing well in their promotions, AEW and WWE, respectively.

Do you see Queen Zelina ever departing WWE to join AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

