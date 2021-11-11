"I HATE TONY KHAN" - Top star slams AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter 

Anthony Bowens vented his frustrations after losing to Jungle Boy on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed member also dragged Tony Khan, saying he hated the AEW President.

Bowens and Jungle Boy wrestled a fun contest on Wednesday night's show. As expected, the latter came up victorious after trapping Bowens in a Snare Trap. Moments after the bout, the latter took to the microblogging site, claiming that Jungle Boy had cheated to win on AEW Dynamite.

Furthermore, he also tweeted that he hated AEW boss Tony Khan and that everyone loved The Acclaimed. Check out Bowens' tweet below:

"JUNGLE BOY CHEATED. I HATE TONY KHAN. BUT EVERYONE STILL LOVES THE ACCLAIMED," tweeted Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowen has recently impressed fans with his singles performances. At last week's AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed member lost a fairly-competitive match against veteran performer Bryan Danielson. It'll be interesting to see if AEW continues to spotlight Anthony Bowens in singles bouts against marquee stars going forward.

The Acclaimed recently challenged Tony Khan for a match at AEW Full Gear.

Last month, Anthony Bowens' tag team partner, Max Caster, challenged Tony Khan to a tag team match at AEW Full Gear 2021. However, the clash won't materialize at this Saturday night's pay-per-view.

The Acclaimed has been embroiled in a mini-feud with the AEW chief over the last couple of months since Max Caster returned from his suspension. Just recently, Caster claimed that he's now eyeing to wrestle Tony Khan at AEW Revolution 2022.

While Tony Khan might not step inside the ring, he will punish the duo. It'll be intriguing to see how this feud culminates.

Do you think Tony Khan will eventually lace up his wrestling boots to compete against The Acclaimed in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

