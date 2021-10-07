"Washed up fighters" - MMA Champion takes a massive dig at Junior Dos Santos and American Top Team after AEW Dynamite 

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar took a major dig at American Top Team after this week's AEW Dynamite.

On the latest Dynamite episode, American Top Team and Men of the Year assaulted TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. This led to Chris Jericho and Jake Hager coming to the rescue of their Inner Circle stablemate. Later, Dan Lambert challenged Jericho, Hager, and Guevara to a six-man tag team match against Junior Dos Santos, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky.

After the show, AEW posted a picture of American Top Team's Paige VanZant taking a selfie while her stablemates brutalized Sammy Guevara. Following this, an unhappy Bhullar called the group "washed up fighters."

Singh also added that he wants to show the stable what a real-life fighter is like by stepping inside the squared circle with them. Check out his tweet here:

"Let me show those washed up fighters what a current hwt champ is about in the squared circle," tweeted Arjan Singh Bhullar.

Arjan Bhullar Singh had put AEW on notice recently

In May 2021, when he captured the ONE Heavyweight Title, Arjan Singh Bhullar delivered a memorable post-match promo. The Canadian star stated that he'd reached the top of the ladder in MMA and now aims to conquer the pro wrestling world, particularly naming AEW and WWE.

Even in 2019, during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Singh stated that he had set his sights on AEW. It remains to be seen when/if Arjan Singh Bhullar steps inside the squared circle in Tony Khan's promotion or WWE.

Do you want Arjan Singh Bhullar to step inside the squared circle against American Top Dream's Junior Dos Santos? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy