Backstage revelation on how AEW kept Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole's debut at All Out a secret

AEW Superstar Adam Cole recently took a short trip down memory lane to talk about how the company kept his and Bryan Danielson's debut a secret from the locker room.

Last year's All Out pay-per-view was historical for numerous reasons. Aside from CM Punk's debut match, the company pulled off a gigantic swerve by bringing in Cole and Danielson moments after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage to retain his AEW World Championship in the main event.

While speaking on the Throwing Down podcast, Adam Cole revealed that he and Danielson stayed in different hotels the night before the All Out Show. He added that both the former WWE stars then spent the majority of their time in the trailer while the pay-per-view was in progress:

"We flew into Milwaukee... the night before me and Bryan stayed at different hotels. Then we were picked up and driven to the show, and we showed up while the pay-per-view was going on. We stayed in a trailer the entire night, which was so crazy," Adam Cole said.

Cole further revealed that Chicago fans didn't leave the arena after the conclusion of the main event as they were expecting a surprise arrival. Adam Cole noted that people were secretly hoping to see Bryan Danielson on the show, but his surprise debut added an extra layer of excitement to it.

The 32-year old star said that his debut was the favorite night of his career thus far:

"No [On people leaving after the main event]. That was the beautiful thing is there was so much expectation of some debut of something happening. So everyone stayed. And the perfect thing was a bunch of people were chanting 'Yes,' and they were chanting for Bryan. So again, a lot of people expected Bryan to show up at that point in time. So again, just to be able to just for that split second for those couple of minutes to get people to think whoa, that's so cool. We got Adam Cole. Hopefully, we get Bryan in a... wait, what? Oh, my God, here he is. It's my favorite night of my career"

AEW star Adam Cole recently reunited with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

During the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole revealed his 'Christmas' present in the form of his former stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly. The latter ambushed Orange Cassidy, thus allowing Cole to pick up a victory over Freshly Squeezed.

The following week, Panama City Playboy teamed up with Fish and O'Reilly for the first time in 693 days, defeating Cassidy and Best Friends in a trios match. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the faction moving forward.

