76-year-old veteran comments whether The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz is a possibility in AEW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently commented on the possibility of seeing a renewed rivalry between The Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz in AEW.

Ever since WWE released Jeff Hardy from his contract, fans have wondered about his next potential wrestling destination. Although there are some concerns about his health issue, the prospect of witnessing The Charismatic Enigma in AEW has generated a massive buzz these days.

In this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's top story, Bill Apter expressed his desire to see Jeff Hardy reunite with his brother Matt to face Nick and Matt Jackson.

However, the wrestling journalist advised the recently released WWE Superstar to stay more active on social media to keep fans in bated breath about the next potential step of his career:

"Yes, in my opinion, absolutely [On Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks in AEW]. I think Jeff needs to maintain him being visual out there where people can see him, staying alive on social media, keeping the buzz going about Jeff Hardy, making it a mystery. And I think we will see the Hardy's against The Young Bucks," Apter said.

#F’N@! @AllFNWrestling “Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.” -Matt Hardy “Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there’s a lot of great teams there. A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing.” -Matt Hardy https://t.co/xFCKzzudHN

Bill Apter further compared The Young Bucks and The Rock 'n' Roll Express, notably saying that the AEW duo is the younger version of the legendary team.

He believes the current version of Jeff and Matt depicts three different layers stemming from their younger self, The Young Bucks and The Rock 'n' Roll Express:

"This is gonna be interesting because you have the older team of let's say The Rock 'n' Roll Express, who are The Young Bucks and the younger version kind of folk that style The Rock 'n' Roll Express. So the Hardy's kind of like in the middle of The Young Bucks, the Hardy's and The Rock 'n' Roll Express. It's like three layers of different ages there. So I think this would be good, terrific," Bill Apter said.

You can check out the full episode of Top Story below:

AEW's Matt Hardy lashed out at WWE for making a blunder by releasing Jeff Hardy

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Matt Hardy said on his Twitch stream Jeff Hardy is "happy and healthy" and "the best version of himself" following his WWE release 🙏 Matt Hardy said on his Twitch stream Jeff Hardy is "happy and healthy" and "the best version of himself" following his WWE release 🙏 https://t.co/QClOzl279k

It's no secret that Jeff Hardy has a history of battling addiction and alcoholism. However, AEW's Matt Hardy recently stated that WWE made a mistake by releasing his brother without even waiting for Jeff's drug test results:

"Before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they [WWE] drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it," Matt said.

As things stand, Jeff Hardy will have to complete a 90-day non-compete clause before becoming eligible to join another promotion, be it AEW or something else.

What do you make of Bill Apter's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

