Matt Hardy suggests that WWE made a mistake with Jeff Hardy's drug test before releasing him

Jeff Hardy's WWE release seems to be gaining more steam as new information keeps emerging. While it's understandable that Hardy hasn't addressed the situation, his brother Matt has urged fans not to jump to conclusions before checking the facts. He has revealed another piece of crucial information regarding Jeff Hardy's release.

For the uninitiated, Jeff Hardy's release from WWE came following a live event incident when he walked off into the crowd in the middle of a match, prompting security to follow him. It led to a lot of concern online, and surely enough, WWE had to check what was happening. Matt Hardy confirmed Fightful's report that Jeff declined WWE's offer for rehab, as he felt that it wasn't needed. This seemed to lead to his release.

During a recent House Hardy Twitch stream, Matt Hardy confirmed that Jeff Hardy took a drug test. While the results haven't come back yet, he fully expects it to be clean, meaning that WWE might have potentially jumped the gun:

"Before anyone rushes to judgment, obviously they [WWE] drug tested him after all this stuff, wait until you hear the results of that and when that comes back clean then hopefully people will feel better about it," Matt said.(H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

If this turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see how things play out. While we're not sure if WWE will offer to re-sign him, it could prove to be a grave mistake.

Interestingly, a source within WWE told Wrestlingnews. Co that they saw Jeff Hardy backstage, and he showed no signs of being intoxicated.

What's next for Jeff Hardy after WWE?

Only time will tell if the drug test is negative, but it could cause many issues if that is what led to Jeff Hardy getting released. However, superstars have been released for a lot less, and in many instances, for no reason since 2020.

Whether Jeff Hardy will instantly jump ship to AEW or not, we will have to wait and see. But some, including former head writer Vince Russo, have suggested that Jeff Hardy is better off stepping away from the world of wrestling.

Should Jeff Hardy take a long hiatus from wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

