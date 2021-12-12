Former WWE writer encourages Jeff Hardy to step away from wrestling (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Jeff Hardy should take a break from wrestling after receiving his release from WWE.

As per reports, Hardy was sent home from a live event in Edinburg, Texas last weekend after he behaved uncharacteristically during a six-man tag team match. The 44-year-old, who has struggled with substance abuse issues over the years, reportedly refused WWE’s rehabilitation offer before he was released.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Hardy’s health is unlikely to improve while he is wrestling:

“You’re not going to fix your issues staying in the business. It ain’t gonna happen, bro. Being on the road, then you’re in that hotel room alone and you’re missing your loved ones and you’re missing your family. You’re not going to get well while you’re still in the business."

Vince Russo comments on Jeff Hardy working WWE’s tough schedule

Jeff Hardy teamed up with Drew McIntyre and King Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos at last week’s live event. The WWE legend unexpectedly left through the crowd during the match and did not return.

While the facts surrounding Hardy’s situation remain unclear, Vince Russo believes a full-time wrestling schedule is not helpful to those who suffer from addiction issues.

“It’s very difficult to know here, bro, because obviously we don’t know a lot of facts, but if it was a relapse and Jeff was still struggling, the best thing he could do is step away from the business, because you are not going to kick a habit like that while you’re still working 300 dates a year,” Russo added.

Hardy is a three-time WWE World Champion and one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation. In his final televised WWE appearance, he joined forces with McIntyre to attack Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on the December 3 episode of SmackDown.

