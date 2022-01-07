Booker T reacts to Chris Jericho's claim on AEW Dynamite

Booker T has responded to Chris Jericho's claim that Booker "cheated" to beat him on an episode of WCW Thunder on TBS.

Chris Jericho is never afraid to bring up history. It was fitting that he brought up WCW as AEW Dynamite debuted on TBS. WCW Thunder first aired in 1998 and was the sister show of Monday Nitro.

On Dynamite, Chris Jericho mentioned that the last time he was on TBS was back in 1999 when he lost to Booker T. In response to Jericho's claim that he cheated to defeat him, Booker responded on Twitter by writing:

"Hey @IAmJericho, a wins a win!"

Of course, Jericho said that in jest for the sake of the promo and his experienced counterpart knows when to respond in kind.

Booker T sees similarities to himself with Big E's loss of the WWE Championship

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Brock Lesnar beats Big E to win the WWE Championship at #WWEDay1 Brock Lesnar beats Big E to win the WWE Championship at #WWEDay1 https://t.co/5rLEUIx1QF

While Booker took Chris Jericho's 'diss' towards him as good fun, he was more serious when speaking about Big E. Big E lost the WWE Championship after being pinned by Brock Lesnar at Day 1.

On his podcast, Booker T recalled when he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 2003. Most fans believe that Booker should've won this match and this can be compared to Big E dropping his title at Day 1.

“I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about it," said the two-time Hall of Famer. (H/T WrestlingInc)

For some WWE fans, Big E losing the title was not the right decision. It'll be interesting how Big E rebounds from this loss.

