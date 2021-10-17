Brackets for AEW World Title eliminator tournament revealed; Bryan Danielson to face WWE legend

AEW revealed the brackets for the upcoming AEW World Title eliminator tournament in the closing moments on this week's Saturday Night Dynamite. It will feature the company's biggest stars vying to earn a shot at the coveted AEW Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega.

Three first-round matches of the tournament will go down at next week's AEW Rampage and Dynamite. Orange Cassidy will square off against Team Taz's Will Hobbs on Rampage.

Meanwhile, the other two matches, Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, will go down at Dynamite on Saturday night. The fourth first-round match featuring Jon Moxley against Dark Order's Preston Vance doesn't have a confirmed date.

Given the abundance of talent in the tournament, AEW fans can be assured of some incredible matches in the coming weeks. The final of the competition would go down at next month's pay-per-view Full Gear 2021.

Last year's tournament saw Kenny Omega and Hangman Page colliding in the finals, with the former coming on top. The Cleaner went on capture the AEW Championship after earning a shot at the gold.

Who could win the AEW World Title eliminator tournament?

Fans have already started sharing their favorites to win the eliminator tournament. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are the two biggest stars in the competition. The final may have the two compete in a dream match.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW We’re really getting Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at Full Gear in the finals.That’s gonna be incredible. #AEW We’re really getting Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at Full Gear in the finals.That’s gonna be incredible.#AEW https://t.co/HGR4YSVvRV

Another major reason why Bryan vs. Moxley could go down in the finals is the leaked Full Gear match card. According to a picture of Tony Khan holding a notepad with the pay-per-view's card scribbled, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley currently seem a lock to go down at the event.

Who do you think should emerge victorious in the AEW World Title eliminator tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

