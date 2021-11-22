Photo: AEW stars Kenny Omega and Britt Baker spotted with 5-time WWE Champion 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has taken to Instagram to share a fantastic picture of herself and Kenny Omega posing with Bret Hart.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the most respected veterans of the wrestling business, with a cult following, especially among many of today's performers. Apart from Baker and Omega, AEW stars Dax Harwood and CM Punk, to name a few, are also big admirers of Bret Hart.

Taking to Instagram, Baker shared a picture of herself with the five-time WWE Champion and Omega. Alongside the photo, Britt Baker captioned the photo with one of Bret Hart's iconic catchphrases. Check out the post below:

"The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be," wrote Britt Baker.

Bret Hart is no stranger to AEW as he has appeared before on the company's programming. At the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, the WWE Hall of Famer had the honour of unveiling the AEW World Championship.

Though Hart hasn't made any other appearances for the promotion since then, there's always the possibility of one, considering how many admirers he has in AEW.

Britt Baker and Kenny Omega have been irreplaceable parts of AEW in 2021

Both Baker and Omega have been integral parts of AEW's programming since the beginning of the year. While Britt Baker carried forward her incredible momentum to capture the AEW Women's Championship in May, Kenny Omega's record-setting World Title reign recently ended at Full Gear.

After overcoming all the challenges put in front of her, Baker now looks set to rekindle her long-standing feud with Thunder Rosa. The two could square off for the AEW Women's Championship at Revolution 2022.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is currently on a hiatus from AEW. After losing his title to Hangman Page, The Cleaner announced his decision to take some time off. Omega is reportedly suffering from Vertigo and is set to undergo multiple minor surgeries over the next few weeks.

Do you see Brett Hart making another appearance for AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

