Brian Cage slams Roman Reigns over recent comments about AEW roster

Brian Cage is the latest AEW performer to call out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over his comments about AEW.

In a recent interview, The Tribal Chief shared his opinions about AEW denying that the company is a threat to WWE. Reigns also stated that Tony Khan's company has little scope for growth due to its hardcore fanbase. The Universal Champion also took digs at AEW's roster.

Taking to Twitter, Brian Cage shared a picture of himself wrestling WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory from their days on the indie circuit. The former FTW Champion wrote a cheeky caption saying someone should photoshop Roman Reigns in place of Theory.

Cage then stated that someone should also recreate the Universal Champion throwing him "out of the club." For those unaware, during his interview, Reigns claimed that he could throw the entire AEW roster "out of the club."

Check out Brian Cage's tweet below:

Don Callis and Junior Dos Santos were also not pleased with Roman Reigns' comments on AEW

Not only Brian Cage, but veteran AEW manager Don Callis and former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos also took issue with Roman Reigns' comments.

Callis pointed to a particular phase Reigns used to refer to AEW's fanbase in the interview, wondering if it even meant anything. He then advised Universal Champion's special counsel, Paul Heyman, to help his client with his promos.

Dos Santos was more straightforward and blunt, asking Roman Reigns to send the address of the "club" he wants to throw the AEW roster out of. The Universal Champion is yet to issue a response to the jabs taken at him by AEW Stars at the time of writing.

Also Read

Do you want AEW Star Brian Cage and Roman Reigns to engage in a battle of behemoths? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh