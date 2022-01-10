Brian Cage shares cryptic message amid AEW absence

Brian Cage recently took to Instagram to demand answers from AEW management amid his absence from television programming.

The Machine has been on the sidelines after he remained unsuccessful in capturing the FTW title from Ricky Starks on the October 6th episode of AEW Rampage last year. Since then, wrestling fans and veterans alike have expressed their concern regarding the future of the 37-year old star with the company.

Earlier today, Brian Cage posted a furious photo of himself on Instagram along with a cryptic caption. Cage explicitly mentioned that he has been looking for 'the answer'.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

"I'm looking for the answer......#whobetta #needthemachine #swolverine #mrgmsi #whereyoubeen," Brian Cage posted on Instagram.

His statement seems to be directed at Tony Khan, most likely seeking valid reasoning behind his long absence. Even Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, has lashed out at the company in the past for her husband's poor booking.

Though it's been a while since the former FTW Champion last wrestled in an AEW ring, he has competed in a few singles and tag team matches on the Jericho Cruise. Yet, the uncertainty over his in-ring future continues to be worrisome as each day passes.

Will Brian Cage surprisingly return to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship?

Hangman Page has seemingly ended his intense rivalry with Bryan Danielson after successfully retaining his World Championship on Dynamite last week.

Now that he is in dire need of a new challenger, Brian Cage could surprisingly make his return to the flagship show and stake his claim at the coveted prize.

Also Read Article Continues below

It may sound like a long shot, but The Machine recently tweeted coming after The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Cage's sudden inclusion in the main event scene could come as a breath of fresh air for wrestling fans who've longed to see him back sooner rather than later.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brian Cage challenge Hangman Page? Yes No 13 votes so far