×
Create
Notifications

Brian Cage shares cryptic message amid AEW absence

Brian Cage (left) and Tony Khan (right)
Brian Cage (left) and Tony Khan (right)
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 10, 2022 06:37 PM IST
News

Brian Cage recently took to Instagram to demand answers from AEW management amid his absence from television programming.

The Machine has been on the sidelines after he remained unsuccessful in capturing the FTW title from Ricky Starks on the October 6th episode of AEW Rampage last year. Since then, wrestling fans and veterans alike have expressed their concern regarding the future of the 37-year old star with the company.

Earlier today, Brian Cage posted a furious photo of himself on Instagram along with a cryptic caption. Cage explicitly mentioned that he has been looking for 'the answer'.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

"I'm looking for the answer......#whobetta #needthemachine #swolverine #mrgmsi #whereyoubeen," Brian Cage posted on Instagram.

His statement seems to be directed at Tony Khan, most likely seeking valid reasoning behind his long absence. Even Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, has lashed out at the company in the past for her husband's poor booking.

Though it's been a while since the former FTW Champion last wrestled in an AEW ring, he has competed in a few singles and tag team matches on the Jericho Cruise. Yet, the uncertainty over his in-ring future continues to be worrisome as each day passes.

Will Brian Cage surprisingly return to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship?

Hangman Page has seemingly ended his intense rivalry with Bryan Danielson after successfully retaining his World Championship on Dynamite last week.

Now that he is in dire need of a new challenger, Brian Cage could surprisingly make his return to the flagship show and stake his claim at the coveted prize.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It may sound like a long shot, but The Machine recently tweeted coming after The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. Cage's sudden inclusion in the main event scene could come as a breath of fresh air for wrestling fans who've longed to see him back sooner rather than later.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Arjun
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you want to see Brian Cage challenge Hangman Page?

Yes

No

13 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी