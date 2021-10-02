"I'm with WWE" - Brie Bella's role in helping Bryan Danielson choose between AEW or WWE

Brie Bella recently opened up about her husband Bryan Danielson choosing to depart WWE earlier this year before joining AEW.

Danielson debuted for AEW at All Out 2021 and has since become a staple of the promotion's programming. The American Dragon had earlier revealed that leaving WWE after over a decade-long tenure wasn't an easy decision to make.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

Now, Brie Bella has also shed light on how difficult it was for her husband to decide the future course of action. Appearing on the Sippin' The Tea podcast, Bella stated that Bryan Danielson was unsure and confused throughout the summer.

The former Divas Champion added that she refused to help Danielson decide as she wanted him to listen to what his heart said. Furthermore, Brie Bella had told her husband that he didn't have to ink a new deal with WWE simply because she was still with the company.

"I have to tell you, all summer long, he kept contemplating, kept going back and forth. He took the summer off and I just remember every other day, he honestly didn't know where he was gonna end up, and then just finally, one day it spoke to him, he felt it. Because I was like, 'I am not helping you make a decision. You're 40 years old, this is probably going to be your last run. So you have to just let your heart tell you where to go.' I'm like, 'Just because I'm with WWE, doesn't mean you have to be there,' because I don't know if I'll make a comeback," said Brie Bella. (H/T - Fightful)

Brie Bella's reaction to Bryan Danielson's first AEW match

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega wrestled in a 30-minute time-limit draw at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, leaving everyone spellbound. Not just fans, but Brie Bella was also bowled over by the bout, particularly Danielson's performance.

Soon after the match, Bella made an Instagram post, writing that every time she watches Bryan Danielson perform, the AEW star blows her mind.

While fans would love to see Brie Bella accompany her husband sometime in AEW, it looks unlikely as she's still associated with WWE.

