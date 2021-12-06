AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker sends a heartfelt message to NXT Superstar amid rumors of WWE departure 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker paid a tribute to WWE NXT veteran Johnny Gargano after WarGames 2021.

At the pay-per-view, Gargano was a participant in the titular WarGames match. He teamed up with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne in a losing cause against new-age stars Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D'Angelo.

This seemingly marked Johnny Gargano's final pay-per-view match in WWE, as his contract with the promotion ends on December 10th. Hours after the show, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker posted a picture of herself with Gargano and his wife, Candice Le Rae.

Alongside the picture, the AEW star tweeted that the former NXT Champion was her teacher before he signed with WWE. Baker added that despite slowly making a mark for himself in NXT, Gargano still found time to come back to Cleveland to teach his students, one among them being The Doctor. Check out Britt Baker's heartfelt and touching tweet below:

"When I was one of Johnny’s students, we would be so excited to hear all about his early NXT trips before he officially signed. He was busier than ever creating the start of his legacy but he still always made it back to Cleveland to train us. #RebelHeart #JohnnyWrestling," tweeted Britt Baker.

Will Johnny Gargano show up in AEW after his WWE departure?

In the closing moments of WWE NXT: WarGames, Gargano delivered a speech, saying he would address his future at NXT's upcoming episode. Though there's a chance Johnny Gargano might end up signing an extension with WWE, a move to AEW cannot be ruled out.

Since WWE doesn't boast a good history of pushing NXT stars on the main roster, this could compel Gargano to pursue greener pastures outside, possibly AEW.

With many former WWE stars like Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black thriving in AEW, Johnny Gargano could shine in the promotion, given his connection with fans and in-ring ability.

