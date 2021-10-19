Did AEW Champion Britt Baker take a dig at WWE SmackDown's ratings?

Britt Baker recently referenced AEW Rampage's victory over WWE SmackDown in key demo ratings last Friday night.

Though SmackDown beat Rampage in the overall ratings, the latter drew more viewers in the 18-49 age group during the half-hour when the shows clashed. Rampage had 328,000 viewers while SmackDown had 285,000 in the key demo. So it's clear that Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny drew more fans in the key demo than Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' segment.

Celebrating the same, Britt Baker recently tweeted that fans who didn't watch AEW since they weren't aware of The Bunny's abilities were at fault. However, she didn't have kind words for her former rival and the winner of the match, Ruby Soho.

"If you were sleeping on The Bunny, that’s your own fault. As for Ruby NoNo… still to the back of the line you go."

Though The Bunny and Ruby Soho's match wasn't a show-stealer, the ratings prove that AEW fans are pretty invested in the company's programming.

What happened when Britt Baker tried out for WWE before her AEW signing?

The AEW Women's Champion recently recalled the events of her WWE tryout alongside RAW Superstars Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans. The tryout came at a time when AEW wasn't around and everyone dreamt of making it to WWE.

Baker had the same desire and hoped she would join the promotion once she cleared the first stage. However, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Canyon Cemon advised her to finish her dental course and then approach the global juggernaut once again.

