AEW debutant breaks silence after aligning with Malakai Black on Dynamite 

Powerhouse performer Brody King made a splash on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he created havoc and aligned with Malakai Black.

During the episode, Black attacked Penta El Zero Miedo following the latter's match against Matt Hardy. However, the former NXT Champion found the odds stacked against him when the Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) showed up to help Penta.

However, just then, the lights went off, and Brody King appeared out of nowhere. He single-handedly took down Pillman Jr., Garrison, and Penta.

The crowd reacted strongly to King's debut, though he established himself as a heel. Following AEW Dynamite, Brody King took to Twitter to share a message.

"NUMBER ONE IN VIOLENCE," tweeted Brody King.

For those unaware, Malakai Black and Brody King are no strangers to each other and are a full-fledged tag team. They are the reigning PWG Tag Team Champions, having won the Titles at PWG Threemendous 6 back in September 2021.

King was first reported to have signed with AEW last month, though his debut materialized only on this week's edition of Dynamite. It now remains to be seen how Brody King fares in Tony Khan's company, which is already overflowing with uber-talented performers.

Could Malakai Black and Brody King win the AEW Tag Team Titles?

Given how well they work together, it would be safe to assume AEW might be looking at pairing Black and King as a tag team. The House of Black could run amock the company's tag team division, starting with Varsity Blondes, the seeds of which have already been laid on Dynamite.

Apart from that, Brody King is also talented enough to become a singles star in All Elite Wrestling. He's one of the best heavyweights in wrestling right now, possessing brute power and agility.

Dream matches with the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and more have the potential to steal the show whenever they go down.

Do you see Brody King and Malakai Black inducting more members into The House of Black? Sound off in the comments section below.

