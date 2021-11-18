Bryan Danielson namedrops WrestleMania on AEW Dynamite; teases heel turn 

Bryan Danielson surprised fans when he directly referenced WrestleMania during his segment with the new AEW Champion Hangman Page on Dynamite.

The Dark Order opened the show in Virginia and welcomed the hometown hero. Hangman came out to a thunderous applause from the fans, who erupted with "you deserve it" chants.

However, Hangman Page was soon interrupted by his first challenger for the AEW Championship, Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon first congratulated Page but then said he's disappointed his opponent isn't Kenny Omega. The two traded several barbs, with Danielson even referencing his win at WrestleMania 30, saying instead of celebrating his victory like Hangman Page, he wrestled the very next day.

This led to the AEW Champion challenging Danielson for a match tonight, but the latter refused, saying he didn't want Page to make excuses if he lost. Soon, they almost came to blows, but Hangman Page was held back by The Dark Order.

The segment made it clear that The American Dragon is the heel in the feud, and the reactions he received from the crowd were also heated.

Bryan Danielson defeated Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite

After his altercation with Hangman Page, the former WWE Champion got into the ring to wrestle his scheduled match against Dark Order's Evil Uno. Despite the masked performer getting some offense in the middle portions of the clash, the bout was dominated by a vicious Danielson.

In the end, The American Dragon hit a Running Knee, followed it multiple stomps, and then locked Evil Uno in a Triangle Hold for the win.

Post-match, Danielson took the mic and claimed that he would not only win the AEW Championship from Hangman Page but also destroy The Dark Order in the process.

In closing, he challenged the stable's Colt Cabana for a match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

