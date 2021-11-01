AEW star Bryan Danielson names 5-time WrestleMania main-eventer as his dream opponent 

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently named Shawn Michaels as one of his dream opponents he wished he could have shared a ring with.

Danielson's AEW debut has opened up endless possibilities of dream matches with the company's deep and stacked roster. However, a few superstars whom The American Dragon may never get to wrestle are veterans of the wrestling business who have already hung up their boots.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Gresh and Keefe podcast, Danielson named the legendary Lour Thesz and Shawn Michaels as his dream opponents. Bryan Danielson recalled that The Heartbreak Kid was one of his trainers back in the day, but he never got the chance to wrestle him.

Furthermore, the AEW star added that the list of performers of the bygone era he would have loved to wrestle has no end.

“There’s always people that you wish you could have wrestled,” Danielson admitted. “Most people listening to this may not know who he is anymore, but Lou Thesz, I’d love to wrestle Lou Thesz. Shawn Michaels, who helped train me, he’s somebody who I really would have loved to have wrestled, but there’s so many people out there that are so good." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Though they haven't wrestled, Danielson and Shawn Michaels were involved in a storyline back in 2013. Michaels had cost the current AEW star his WWE Championship in a match against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2013.

Bryan Danielson could wrestle another dream match at AEW Full Gear 2021

Having already wrestled AEW Champion Kenny Omega in a match that exceeded the highest of expectations, Danielson is now staring at another dream match. The rumor mill has suggested that the former WWE Champion could clash with Jon Moxley at the upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear 2021.

Given Moxley comes out on top against Orange Cassidy at this week's Dynamite, he will advance to the AEW World Title Tournament finals against Danielson on November 13th.

The match has all the potential to steal the show in Minneapolis and could set the stage for Jon Moxley's heavily-teased heel turn.

Do you think Bryan Danielson and Shawn Michaels could have gelled well inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

