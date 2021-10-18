"I'm all beat up" - Bryan Danielson opens up about his physical condition following brutal AEW match

AEW star Bryan Danielson opened up about his physical state after going through an intense battle with Minoru Suzuki on the Buy In of last week's AEW Rampage.

The dream match between Suzuki and Danielson on the pre-show of Rampage captured the imagination of the AEW fans. Both stars ate a lot of stiff shots during the bout and the crowd was on the edge of their seats. In the end, Bryan won the match via a pin as he hit the infamous running knee strike on Suzuki.

In a recent interview posted on fellow AEW star Emi Sakura's Twitter account, Bryan Danielson revealed how he felt after wrestling with the legend Minoru Suzuki.

The American Dragon admitted that he was all beaten up from the match but expressed his happiness in fighting the Japanese legend. Danielson also disclosed that he has been inspired by Suzuki and admired the guy for wrestling for as long as 33 years in the business.

"It was awesome and I'm all beat up (Laughs). I love the way Minoru Suzuki wrestles. It's inspiring to me and especially he’s been wrestling for too long, like 33 years, and still be able to perform at that level and hit that hard. He hit me with a forearm shot yesterday, which wasn't like any forearm that I have been hit with. So yeah, I'm a little beat up but I'm happy. I like the feeling of being in a fight. Outside the ring, I try to be kind, like 'oh very happy, kind.' Inside the ring, I like a fight. And last night, we got a fight," said Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson defeated Bobby Fish on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

After putting on stellar performances in their respective matches on the Buy In show, Bobby Fish and Bryan Danielson faced off against each other on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Both men put on a wrestling clinic for the live crown and it was Bryan who came out on top after he made Fish tap out to a heel hook.

Also Read

After the match on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson's participation in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament was confirmed. The American Dragon will face Dustin Rhodes in his first-round match.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bryan Danielson win the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament? Yes! Yes! Yes! No, Moxley should win it 0 votes so far