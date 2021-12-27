"I didn't want to give up on wrestling"- Top AEW star reveals how Edge helped him

Cash Wheeler recently opened up about how WWE Superstar Edge influenced his pro wrestling career early on.

The FTR member has really come a long way in establishing himself in big promotions like WWE and AEW. Not many people would be aware that the 34-year old star grew up in a family of addicts. Yet, he overcame his rough childhood and found pro wrestling as an escape. His path was never easy, as he went into detail while speaking on the Elite POV podcast.

Cash Wheeler recalled making sacrifices and taking odd jobs to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. Though he didn't want to give up on the wrestling career, he became skeptical over his self-belief at times and wanted to get rid of these unwanted thoughts:

"I didn't want to give up on Wrestling. I just wanted to start being a more responsible adult. Because it wasn't that I didn't wanna keep wrestling and keep trying to pursue, but I wanted to stop feeling like I couldn't provide my half of everything or that I couldn't be relied on to be provided for myself," Cash Wheeler said. "Because I mean, I had to make a lot of sacrifices to wrestle and that means not working the greatest jobs with the best pay because you have to have a schedule that leaves your availability available."

The AEW star stated that in 2012, he thought about choosing another career path. However, things started falling into place once he met Edge. Cash Wheeler revealed that the Rated-R Superstar made him laser-focused by watching his matches and giving advice:

"So 2012, I started I was like, maybe it's time to really think about looking into another career path, but again, there were so many weird things that just kind of converged all at once like I met Edge/Adam whatever you want to call him. He helped me. He would watch my matches and give advice."

Those conversations with Edge seem to have helped Cash Wheeler rediscover his love for professional wrestling, and he is going strong to this day in AEW.

WWE Superstar Edge and AEW's FTR are friends in real life

WWE Superstar Edge is friends with AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in real life. The 48-year old star even revealed that FTR, previously known as The Revival, helped him get back in shape ahead of his monumental return to pro wrestling last year.

It's surprising to note that Edge even name-dropped (Daniel and David) FTR by their real names not too long ago when Seth Rollins invaded the veteran's house as part of a storyline.

Despite working on different promotions, these men clearly share a great bond outside the ring.

