Is Edge friends with AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in real life?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is indeed real-life friends with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar name-dropped the two AEW stars, but by their real names.

During the home invasion segment between Edge and Seth Rollins, the former would call his wife Beth Phoenix and ask her not to enter the house. Edge also stated that "Daniel and David" were on their way to deal with Rollins. David is the real name of Dax Harwood and Daniel is Cash Wheeler.

The FTR duo then took to Twitter to respond to the segment from SmackDown. Harwood wrote on Twitter that he'd get to Edge's place as quickly as he could to beat up Rollins. And Wheeler also followed up with a similar type of energy.

Here's the response from FTR:

Edge trained with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler prior to his return from injury

Before his return to in-ring action for WWE, Edge got the green light from WWE's medical team to start focusing on his head and neck injuries. Edge got himself into shape for his grand return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

During an interview with ESPN, he revealed that WWE had sent him a ring to Asheville, North Carolina where he was training with his wife Beth Phoenix. Edge also stated that FTR, previously known as The Revival in WWE, was also helping the WWE Hall of Famer for his return to in-ring action.

“I talked to [Triple H], and I said, ‘I can’t go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me. I can’t go to the PC.’ So they sent me a ring. I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal ‘Field of Dreams,’ and I just got in there and got to work. Thankfully, I’m married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can’t say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come, and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces," said Edge.

Edge has been heavily involved with WWE programming ever since he made his return, and is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins ahead of this year's Crown Jewel event.

