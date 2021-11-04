AEW's Chris Jericho calls out former WWE star for mistaking Brodie Lee's name, Amanda Huber reacts

Former WWE star Kalisto debuted as Samuray Del Sol for AEW Dynamite. He and Aero Star unsuccessfully challenged the current AAA Tag Team Champions FTR.

Following the match, Del Sol disclosed that he prayed to the late AEW star Brodie Lee aka Jon Huber. He thanked the former TNT Champion for giving him strength and showing him "his home" in AEW.

However, his seemingly harmless tribute triggered the ire of AEW star Chris Jericho. He called out the former WWE United States Champion for misspelling Jon Huber's name as Del Sol wrote "John" instead of "Jon".

Soon after, Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee's) widow Amanda Huber responded too. In a series of tweets addressed to both Jericho and AEW fans, Huber seemingly excused Del Sol of "name dropping" her husband's name for the sake of getting attention.

AEW fans on social media seemed split on the issue presented, as many can understand Mrs. Huber and Jericho's sensitivity to comments related to Brodie Lee.

However, other fans have noted that this isn't the first time that an AEW star has misspelled Lee's name, with one fan noting that Miro has done it multiple times:

O.G. TK Cole @OG_TKCole @IAmJericho I usually sit back and dont say nothing... But where was this energy when Miro made the same mistake more than once?? Nobody said nothing to him, not once. Im a die hard AEW supporter, but this right here dont sit right with me. My gut is telling me there is something else here. @IAmJericho I usually sit back and dont say nothing... But where was this energy when Miro made the same mistake more than once?? Nobody said nothing to him, not once. Im a die hard AEW supporter, but this right here dont sit right with me. My gut is telling me there is something else here. https://t.co/dAn29p3E5F

AEW's Jon Moxley opens up about Brodie Lee's passing in his new book

Brodie Lee's passing was a painful moment for the industry. From former colleagues in WWE to new ones in AEW, everyone mourned the loss of Jon Huber and celebrated his incredible life. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been no different.

In his newly released book 'MOX,' Moxley describes his feelings following Huber's death. He could not imagine what Christmas must have been like for Amanda Huber as her husband fought for his life in a hospital bed.

"Brodie died today. Details are still sketchy. All we've known for the last six or seven weeks is that he was in the hospital on life support and might need a lung transplant. Today is December 26. I can't imagine what kind of Christmas it was for Amanda and the rest of his family. I'm numb at this point; it doesn't feel real. I've yet to shed a tear but I know they're coming," Moxley wrote.

Were Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber's responses to Samuray Del So's tweet fair? Or was there a complete misunderstanding? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

