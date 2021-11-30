"It's a terrible name" - Chris Jericho on current WWE RAW Superstar's famous finishing move 

Chris Jericho recently spoke about how The Miz's finishing maneuver, Skull Crushing Finale, is similar to a move he used in WCW and WWE. Moreover, 'Le Champion' called the WWE Superstar's finisher's name "terrible."

It's no secret that 'Skull Crushing Finale' is one of the most popular moves in WWE. Many top stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton, and more have fallen prey to The Miz's finisher.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD



These go up on



Now go watch or be cursed (also go buy tickets for March’s Goodnighthausen with Danhausen with very famous @IAmJericho full interview now up at youtu.be/XYZl1Lo9Un8 These go up on Patreon.com/lovethatdanhau… exclusively months and months in advance first.Now go watch or be cursed (also go buy tickets for March’s @jericho_cruise Goodnighthausen with Danhausen with very famous @IAmJericho full interview now up at youtu.be/XYZl1Lo9Un8These go up on Patreon.com/lovethatdanhau… exclusively months and months in advance first. Now go watch or be cursed (also go buy tickets for March’s @jericho_cruise) https://t.co/hiTqOSEJGY

However, the WWE star's former colleague Chris Jericho isn't too pleased about the finishing move's name. The Inner Circle leader recently discussed several topics during an interview with indie star Danhausen.

At one point in the chat, Chris Jericho pointed out that The Miz's finisher is a rip-off of The Breakdown, a move he used extensively in the early stages of his career.

Furthermore, Jericho added that 'The Breakdown' was a much better name than 'Skull Crushing Finale.'

"If you have seen The Miz's finishing move, Skull Crushing Finale or something, it's a terrible name. You put your hands like a full nelson, and you put your leg in front of his leg, and you kind of push him down. Miz took it and named it Skull Crushing Finale, its original name was The Breakdown. It was a much better name too," said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho could kickstart a feud with Eddie Kingston in AEW

After defeating American Top Team with his Inner Circle stablemates, Chris Jericho hasn't been involved in any rivalry. However, on last week's AEW Rampage, seeds for a possible feud with Eddie Kingston were laid down after the show's main event.

After the Mad King defeated Daniel Garcia, 2point0 got involved and unleashed a 3-on-1 attack on Kingston. Just then, Jericho, who was in the commentary booth, rushed to the ring and took the fight to 2point0.

Eddie Kingston fired shots at Jericho on Twitter after the show, saying he didn't need any assistance. The former AEW Champion, too, retaliated by tweeting that he wasn't out there to help The Mad King. By the looks of it, the two veteran performers could soon engage in a heated feud.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho's take on The Miz's finishing move, Skull Crushing Finale's name being terrible? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy