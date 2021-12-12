AEW star Chris Jericho files for a new trademark on his old persona

AEW's Chris Jericho appears to be cementing his legacy under different personas. On December 6th, the former WWE Champion filed trademark rights to his 'Painmaker' character with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) via trademark attorney Chris Irvine.

Below is an in-detail description of the terms that were filed for this character:

"The mark consists of a full figure design of a character comprising a fedora, a leather jacket having spikes protruding therefrom, a scarf, and a painted face."

"This trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable image files containing trading cards, artwork, photos, or memes authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs); Downloadable multimedia file containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to trading cards, artwork, photos, or memes authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”

Jericho's ability to innovate different characters is one of many reasons why he is still a relevant figure in pro wrestling today. After leaving WWE, he created a sadistic persona known as the 'Painmaker' that included sinister face-paint. Chris Jericho first used the persona during his short stint with NJPW to fight against top stars like Kenny Omega.

It's worth noting that the 51-year old star brought back the same gimmick for his match against Nick Gage earlier this year. Now that the AEW star has filed trademark rights for it, it could be possible that Chris Jericho will start appearing in this persona more often next year.

AEW's Chris Jericho was recently hospitalized during his tour with The Fozzy in the U.K

AEW's Chris Jericho was recently hospitalized for a treatable health issue, during Fozzy's 12-day tour of the United Kingdom. Following the star's health concerns, the band even canceled their live concert in Swansea, Wales.

Fortunately, the former world champion appears to be doing well, according to a report that the Wrestling Observer Newsletter received from Chris Jericho himself:

"I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related."

The Demo God is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Given Jericho's recent health concerns, it will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds.

What do you make of Chris Jericho's Painmaker persona? Let us know in the comments sections.

