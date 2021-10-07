"That will probably happen" - Chris Jericho hints at former IWGP Heavyweight Champion signing with AEW 

Chris Jericho recently stated that he's optimistic about top NJPW star Will Ospreay inking a deal with AEW in the near future.

Ospreay is arguably one of the best overall in-ring talents in the business right now. Though he began as a high-flyer, Will Ospreay has evolved his style in recent years and has become one of the most diverse performers. Considering this, it doesn't come as a surprise that many in AEW want to see him in the promotion.

Appearing on the latest episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart, Chris Jericho said that he would love to see Will Ospreay in AEW. Le Champion disclosed that he did call up Ospreay when the company started in 2019.

Jericho added that after a point, Ospreay would prefer to perform and live in America, as it's similar to the NJPW star's home country, England, in many ways.

“I’d love to see Will in AEW. I actually called him way, way back when we were first starting out to see what kind of interest he had, and I think there’s a lot of guys that want to work in Japan and spend time there,” Jericho noted. “I know, because I was one of them. Been to Japan over 60 times now at this point in my career and I think there will come a time where Will decides he wants to work in his own country. I know he’s English but America, that sort of an idea is much more similar to England than Japan is." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho thinks Will Ospreay joining AEW is likely to happen

Chris Jericho feels that despite NJPW featuring top-tier in-ring workers, there's hardly any scope for someone to become a world-renowned star working in the company. The former AEW Champion thinks that one must move to and perform in America to become a global wrestling superstar.

In closing, Jericho predicted that Will Ospreay signing with AEW is something that's most likely to happen sometime in the future.

"There’s something to be said about being a worldwide television superstar, and you won’t get that working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s great to be there, but the big leagues, the real big leagues kind of lie in America. So I would love to see Will working with AEW, and at some point, I think that will probably happen," said Chris Jericho.

If Ospreay does end up inking a deal with AEW, there are innumerable dream matches for him in the company waiting to become a reality.

