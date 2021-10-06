"What a career it’s been" – Chris Jericho reacts to Bryan Danielson's 22nd pro-wrestling anniversary

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to congratulate Bryan Danielson's 22nd pro-wrestling anniversary post.

Yesterday, Bryan wrote a heartwarming message on his special occasion recalling his first wrestling match while stating that the best is yet to come:

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊 October 4, 1999 was my first ever professional wrestling match, a 10 minute draw against Bryan Kendrick at Far West Rodeo in San Antonio, TX. It’s been an amazing 22 years, but it still feels like the best is yet to come 👊

Best wishes for the former WWE champion poured in from fans on social media and wrestling veterans as well, including Chris Jericho.

The latter sent out a tweet congratulating Bryan while acknowledging his incredible pro-wrestling journey:

AEW star Thunder Rosa also sent her kindest regards to Bryan Danielson:

The American Dragon has achieved massive success ever since stepping inside the squared circle two decades ago.

He spent the majority of his career in WWE, where he became a multi-time WWE Champion and headlined WrestleMania twice before leaving this year. Bryan is currently one of the best, if not the best, in-ring technicians in the world. He has carved an incredible legacy that people will remember even after he walks off into the sunset.

Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho haven't wrestled each other for years

Despite being on the same promotion for almost a decade, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have hardly wrestled each other. Their most memorable match took place during the inaugural edition of WWE NXT in early 2010.

Although they collided multiple times in tag team matches, neither of them transpired into a full-blown rivalry. The Demo God has himself acknowledged their rare bouts in Vince McMahon's promotion, and his unwillingness to face rookie Bryan back in the day.

Now that both men are again working in the same company in AEW, fans might get to see a meaningful rivalry between two of the most decorated stars of their respective generations.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's 22-year pro wrestling career? Do you want Bryan to face Jericho in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

