"WWE's market share has been decreased by AEW"- Chris Jericho slams Hall of Famer over recent controversy

Chris Jericho chimed in on the ongoing Eric Bischoff-Tony Khan angle as the inaugural AEW world champion fired back at the WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter.

Eric Bischoff posted a clip from his podcast on Twitter where he asked the AEW president to "shut up and focus on his wrestling." This was in response to Tony Khan declaring a public battle for the ratings on Friday between AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown.

Chris Jericho tweeted directly to Eric Bischoff that AEW has not only decreased WWE's market share but also beaten WWE whenever their shows have gone head-to-head:

"Not sure what a “cosplay competition” is Eric, but WWE market share has definitely been decreased by AEW. To the point whenever they forced themselves into “real head to head competition” [with] us (most recently last [Friday]) they lost. I’m gonna shut up now & keep wrestling," Chris Jericho tweeted.

Chris Jericho hits back at Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Shut up and wrestle.I have a few things to get off my chest today on @83Weeks . Catch it now over at AdFreeShows.com Shut up and wrestle.I have a few things to get off my chest today on @83Weeks. Catch it now over at AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/8cBuUfvhCL

Previously, Tony Khan himself commented on Eric Bischoff's comments, stating that the former WCW executive producer was infamous for the very thing that the AEW boss is doing.

Chris Jericho recently spoke about getting Juventud Guerrera to AEW

Sports Illustrated @SInow More than 20 years after losing his mask to Chris Jericho in the most pivotal match of his career, Juventud Guerrera will renew the rivalry tonight on 'Dynamite' buff.ly/3fw3g3G More than 20 years after losing his mask to Chris Jericho in the most pivotal match of his career, Juventud Guerrera will renew the rivalry tonight on 'Dynamite' buff.ly/3fw3g3G

The 'Labors of Jericho' was a month-long program featuring Chris Jericho in various stipulation matches on AEW Dynamite every week. One of the matches saw Le Champion go up against former rival Juventud Guerrera.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho opened up about the original plans for the labors as well as getting Juventud Guerrera and Nick Gage to AEW:

“When we were doing this ‘Five Labors of Jericho’, the original idea was to do each member of The Pinnacle, which would be [Shawn] Spears, and then Dax [Harwood], and then Cash [Wheeler], and then Wardlow and then Max,” Jericho revealed. “And then we thought, maybe we should switch it up a bit, and Max suggested Nick Gage. And I just had heard about him, so that was one. And then the other one, we [were] thinking, who could the other one be? We should try somebody that nobody’s seen for a while," Chris Jericho said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho is currently embroiled in a feud against the American Top Team. The Demo God teamed up with fellow Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager to unsuccessfully challenge Junior Dos Santos and the Men of the Year on AEW Rampage.

