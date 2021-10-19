AEW star Chris Jericho takes a subtle shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

On Twitter, Chris Jericho took a shot at Roman Reigns after AEW Rampage. The ratings for WWE SmackDown revealed that Ruby Soho's match with The Bunny tied with the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segment in the 18-49 demo.

Recently, Roman Reigns took shots at CM Punk and the rest of the AEW Roster, comparing their size and strength, saying he would throw them out of a club with ease. Jericho, seemingly reacting to this, mentioned that since Ruby Soho tied with Roman Reigns, perhaps she should meet Roman at the club.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Ruby should meet Roman at the club… Ruby should meet Roman at the club…

Last week, there was a lot of fanfare around the fact that WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage would be going head-to-head, albeit for half an hour as SmackDown would be on FS1 instead of Fox.

While 'Fast National' ratings released the next day suggested that WWE beat AEW handily in overall viewers, it didn't reveal anything about the demo. That seemed to be put to rest when Bryan Alvarez tweeted that AEW bested WWE in the coveted 18-49 demo.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Can confirm AEW beat WWE head-to-head in 18-49.10-10:15: 363,000 vs. 272,000

10-15-10:30: 293,000 vs. 293,000Full 30 min: 328,000 vs. 282,500 Can confirm AEW beat WWE head-to-head in 18-49.10-10:15: 363,000 vs. 272,000

10-15-10:30: 293,000 vs. 293,000Full 30 min: 328,000 vs. 282,500

It'll be interesting to see how these ratings play out. Some fans could probably point to the fact that AEW's 'B' show tied with WWE's 'A' Show, but that's best left for another article.

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown to go head-to-head again on October 29

With Fox committed to their World Series coverage, it looks like WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 on October 29. As of right now, the plan is to have a 2-hour show and air an extra hour, which could be Talking Smack. This extra hour will air directly opposite AEW Rampage.

While it's unclear what the match card will be on AEW Rampage on October 29, it's clear Tony Khan will have something up his sleeve to counter-program WWE.

