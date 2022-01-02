CM Punk reveals his favorite Bret Hart Match 

In a Q&A Twitter session, CM Punk revealed that his favorite Bret Hart match was at WrestleMania 10 versus Owen Hart.

CM Punk has never hidden his admiration of Bret Hart, putting subtle tributes in his matches and believing his work to be the excellence of execution. When asked which Bret Hart match was his favorite, it's no wonder that Punk would choose the one with his brother, Owen, at WrestleMania 10.

The Hart Brothers rivalry was one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. The pair would put on a master class in wrestling and how to tell a story in the ring. In fact, at WrestleMania 10, Owen beat Bret. Bret would then wrestle a second time later in the night, winning the WWE title and beating Yokozuna.

It's one of the many reasons why Punk says that Bret's 'stuff holds up.'

"I think Bret Hart is legit the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be," said CM Punk "His stuff holds up! I was a Shawn Michaels fan when I was a kid because he did flashy stuff, you know, he was cocky. But some of his stuff doesn't hold up the way Bret's does. Bret's is timeless. You know, Bret is, you called it, the Excellence of Execution. He calls himself that, at the time, it was a cool nickname to me, but now I look back, and I realize, and man...everything he does is fundamentally sound. Like he didn't misstep in the ring once."

Punk's praise of Bret Hart is not alone, as most pro wrestlers in WWE or AEW would count him as one of the greatest of all time.

Sting calls CM Punk 'Truly Amazing'

While CM Punk may be singing the praises of Bret Hart, another legend seems to be in awe of him. Recently, Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin teamed up together for the first time in a match against MJF and FTR, bringing together multiple generations of wrestlers. Sting said that Punk's adulation or 'pop' from the crowd is similar to the Road Warriors.'

“CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me,” said Sting. “Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I’ve especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, ‘This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn’t a Road Warrior pop.’ That’s what Punk gets.” - Sting on CM Punk. H/T WrestleZone

Amazingly, Punk and Sting admire each other, and it's always a good thing when a legend like The Stinger takes a minute to put a fellow star over.

