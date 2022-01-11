"I'm glad someone said it" - Top champion thanks AEW star CM Punk for special praise

CM Punk is known for his opinions and never missing a moment to flaunt them. While he often criticizes some wrestlers, Punk notably praised AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker on AEW TV by calling her one of the company's Four Pillars.

Baker is widely viewed as a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. She continues to impress fans with her promo skills, and she frequently gets some of the loudest reactions on any given night.

While Baker initially responded on social media, she addressed the compliment yet again during her interview with the "In The Kliq" podcast. According to AEW's resident dentist, it's only natural to have a woman be one of the pillars.

"I'm glad someone said it because I agree," said Baker. "...You can't say AEW and the pillars without bringing up my name, too. I've been here, you know, I'm the face of the women's division, and women's wrestling is just as important as men's wrestling. So to say that I'm not a pillar? I mean... how can you possibly argue that?" (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker has quickly become one of AEW's most renowned performers, and it's natural that Punk would take the opportunity to give her credit. The Second City Saint himself was once seen as one of WWE's biggest stars, and this level of praise could be seen as passing the torch.

Will CM Punk's undefeated streak end when he faces MJF?

Punk hasn't lost since he arrived in AEW. While seeing the former world champion suffer a defeat to MJF might upset some fans, this outcome could be the best path forward.

Punk beating MJF wouldn't really prove anything, as The Second City Saint has already established himself as a major star. But for MJF, beating Punk would be the biggest victory of his career. It would give him even more heat, and it would cement his status as a main-eventer in AEW.

For now, it's unclear when the two rivals will face off in a singles match. At the very least, fans can look forward to seeing Punk take on MJF's enforcer, Wardlow this week on AEW Dynamite.

