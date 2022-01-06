×
AEW star Dax Harwood sends heartfelt message for recently released WWE veteran 

Dax Harwood has immense respect for William Regal.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 06, 2022 07:59 AM IST
News

WWE made their first wave of 2022 releases by showing the door to a handful of talent and backstage employees from their developmental brand, NXT, including William Regal. The veteran's release has led to an outpouring and support on social media, with FTR's Dax Harwood also sending out a message for him.

Earlier today, WWE let go of Regal, Road Dogg, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, among others citing NXT 2.0's evolution as the reason for the departures. William Regal has been one of the most important figures in NXT over the past few years serving as the show's on-screen manager and Director of Talent Relations.

Hours after the news of the release, Dax Harwood took to Twitter, writing that without Regal, there would have been no FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Check out the former AEW Tag Team Champion's tweet below:

"There would be no FTR without William Regal," tweeted Dax Harwood.
There would be no FTR without William Regal.

For those unaware, FTR, formerly known as The Revival, is one of the most decorated teams in WWE NXT's history, having won the Tag Team Championships twice.

During their tenure in the company, FTR closely worked with William Regal, which is why Dax Harwood has so much respect for the wrestling veteran.

Could WWE legend William Regal join AEW?

Though it's too early to speculate anything, it wouldn't be surprising if AEW tries to secure William Regal's services. Given how much experience and knowledge he brings to the table, Regal would surely be a great hire for Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW has several wrestling legends like Dean Malenko, Jerry Lynn, and more working in backstage and coaching roles, and Regal could make a notable difference if he joins the promotion.

This hurts so much, of all the people. Never expected Willam Regal to get released. Thank you Willam Regal, for what you did for the black and gold nxt brand twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

It's also worth noting that many of the veteran's former NXT colleagues like FTR, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, are currently in AEW.

What do you make of William Regal's release? Do you see him joiningTony Khan's company sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John
