"Just for some Meltzer Stars" - Disco Inferno lashes out at recent AEW match

Disco Inferno recently took to Twitter to lash out at a recent match that went down on AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash last night.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay seemingly concluded their months-long rivalry with Penelope Ford and The Bunny when they clashed in a street fight stipulation match. From thumbtacks to brass knuckles, these women fully utilized every possible weapon in their arsenal to put one another down.

It was a sight to behold for all die-hard wrestling fans as blood poured down from the performers' heads. In the end, Jay, with a barbed wire wrapped around her hand, put the Queenslayer submission maneuver on The Bunny to win for her team.

While wrestling fans applauded the women for producing spine-chilling performances, Inferno took exception to their bout. Taking to Twitter, the WCW veteran stated that he couldn't believe the women pulled off such a gruesome encounter solely to get Dave Meltzer's rating:

"I can't believe those girls in AEW did all that crazy sh*t just for some Meltzer Stars," Disco Inferno wrote.

There's no denying that these female stars went all out in living up to the expectations of the street fight stipulation. But the excessive display of blood may not have appealed well to some sections of wrestling fans and veterans like Disco Inferno.

But on a brighter note, one must applaud all four women for putting their bodies at risk to entertain the AEW universe.

Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Anna Jay, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny for their outing at AEW Rampage

While Disco Inferno seemed unhappy with the bout, Dutch Mantell, on the other hand, spoke highly about these women during the latest episode of Smack Talk.

The wrestling manager said the bout was "very good" and "off the charts" at first. Mantell even stated that WWE would never think of doing a similar match like this:

"Speaking of AEW, I would like to say that the girls' match, that females' match was off the charts, off the fricking charts. That was a very good match, and color (blood) added a lot to it. How many times would you see, WWE wouldn't even think about it. That Bunny girl, she was with me in TNA, she was great. I don't know who put out that match, but it was very well laid out."

Mantell's statement couldn't have been more agreeable as all four women raised the bar of their division.

