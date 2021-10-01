"Strowman was a bigger deal than Adam Cole" – Former WCW star says AEW not being interested in Braun Strowman is a big mistake

Disco Inferno recently stated that AEW might be committing a mistake by not signing former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Since his surprising WWE departure earlier this year, many assumed that AEW would offer Strowman a deal owing to his mainstream popularity. However, this wasn't the case, as recent reports have suggested that Strowman might be instead heading to IMPACT Wrestling soon.

Many were surprised by this development, including former WCW star Disco Inferno. Speaking on the podcast Keepin' It 100, Inferno stated that Strowman could be a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling since he believes the promotion is in dire straits these days.

Furthermore, Inferno claimed that Braun Strowman was a bigger deal in WWE than two recent AEW signings; Adam Cole and Ruby Soho. The WCW veteran thinks that wrestling is much more about crowd reactions than just matches, and Strowman excels in that aspect.

"I think it's good for IMPACT as they are at their lowest point, thanks to the help of Tony Khan, who won the Booker of the Year award. Speaking of which the other interesting news that came out was that AEW didn't have a meeting with Braun Strowman. Apparently, he's good not enough for the high standards of Tony Khan. Wrestling is not about the moves or matches but the crowds and the reactions. Strowman was a bigger deal than Adam Cole and Ruby Riott (Soho)," said Disco Inferno

Braun Strowman could excel in any promotion he chooses to join

There's no arguing that Braun Strowman is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling. Whichever promotion signs The Monster Among Men would greatly benefit, thanks to the former Universal Champion's star power.

Though there's no confirmation yet, Strowman joining IMPACT Wrestling is a major possibility. The promotion has struggled with ratings, and the addition of Strowman could lead to a massive upswing in numbers, albeit temporarily.

Do you think AEW should have extended an offer to Braun Strowman? Do you think the former WWE star would be a good fit in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

