WCW veteran says Bryan Danielson is not "cool"

When comparing today's "cool" wrestlers to those of the past, Disco Inferno was critical of Bryan Danielson. The former WCW star argued that The American Dragon is not "cool" at all.

Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, is one of the top stars in the wrestling world. Since his arrival in AEW, the former WWE Champion has been on a remarkable run, and many fans have said that he's doing the best work of his career.

But according to Disco Inferno, The American Dragon lacks one important quality. On a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that Bryan Danielson is not "cool," but he also praised the former champion's abilities as a performer.

"Daniel Bryan is not cool," said Disco Inferno. "Daniel Bryan..he's like part of the nerd culture, but he's a great performer."

When asked by his co-hosts where Danielson would have fit in 1997 or 1998, Disco described how he would have been wrestling the likes of Dean Malenko in the cruiserweight division.

"...He would have been the guy that like a lot of the guys that want to work with," Disco Inferno continued. "...He has a good match, but you know you're not going to draw any money with it because you know he wouldn't be that much over, because he wouldn't get the mic time."

It's easy to see where Inferno is coming from, at least when one wonders how Danielson would have fared in WCW. There, the best in-ring workers were often put in the cruiserweight division, which was renowned for its remarkable matches.

Bryan Danielson will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship on Wednesday

While Disco Inferno may not believe that Bryan Danielson would have come across as "cool" in the 90s, it's fair to say that's not the case today. Danielson, a beloved star, continues to shine in the main event scene in AEW. This week, on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Danielson will take on Hangman Page in a rematch for the company's World Championship.

Their last encounter ended in a 60-minute time-limit draw. Will the same happen here? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

Edited by Colin Tessier

