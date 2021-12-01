Disco Inferno wants AEW's Adam Cole to turn babyface to go up against 4-time WWE Champion

Disco Inferno recently expressed his desire to see a high-profile program between Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

Since joining AEW in September this year, Cole's booking has become a widely discussed topic. Despite being immensely over with the AEW universe, some feel the former NXT Champion hasn't been utilized to his star potential yet. Though fans have enjoyed seeing him reunite with The Young Bucks to form Superkliq, veterans have often criticized their alliance, notably saying they're wasting his talent in the mid-card division.

While speaking with Konnan during the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno expressed that Adam Cole should turn babyface and enter into a program with Bryan Danielson, who has recently turned heel:

"Well, I think he [Adam Cole] would be a good babyface against the heel Bryan Danielson. That's a good program. I don't think they've ever had a program, have they?" Disco Inferno said.

It's worth recalling that Cole and Bryan made their AEW debuts on the same night following Kenny Omega's successful title defense against Christian Cage at All Out 2021. Both former WWE Superstars have only fought once in a singles match during an episode of SmackDown in 2019.

The Panama City Playboy had put his NXT Championship on the line that night and successfully retained it against The American Dragon. Both AEW stars are portraying heel characters right now, which could be a barrier to a potential feud between them. However, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will cross each other's paths at some point, and whenever they do, it will be a must-see rivalry.

Tony Khan recently fired back at talk about Adam Cole's underwhelming booking in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently responded to a Twitter user who attempted to reason that The Panama City Playboy is not being booked poorly in AEW. Mr. Khan stated that Cole is incredibly popular with fans.

He even quipped that the AEW star developed a bigger fanbase in AEW than he had in NXT:

"It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?" Tony Khan tweeted.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish recently emerged victorious in a match against Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta on Rampage. While Cole's allies, The Young Bucks, are still healing from injuries, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for them moving forward.

What do you make of Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

