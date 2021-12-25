WWE legend reacts to being left out of AEW star Sammy Guevara's Christmas photoshoot

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently questioned his exclusion from a Christmas photoshoot enacted by fellow star and reigning TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

On the special occasion of Christmas Eve, Guevara, alongside Tay Conti, Fuego Del Sol, Alan Angels, and Griff Garrison, were dressed up in different costumes to pose for their upcoming vlog.

But Dustin Rhodes took this as an opportunity to quip at The Spanish God. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar asked Guevara if he was left out of the photoshoot because the champion is facing his brother, Cody Rhodes, tomorrow night:

"Guess I wasn't invited to the #VlogCrew #ChristmasPhoto huh @sammyguevara? Is it because you're facing my bro tomorrow?" Dustin Rhodes wrote.

Sammy Guevara will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes on the Holiday Bash episode of Rampage on Saturday night.

Both men have a rich history dating back to the inaugural AEW Dynamite show, which saw The American Nightmare defeat The Spanish God in a singles match.

But a lot has changed since then. While Cody has continued to cement his legacy, Guevara rose meteorically during the pandemic period. His run with the TNT Championship has helped him showcase a captivating persona on television.

It will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes remains successful in becoming a three-time TNT Champion or a vengeful Sammy Guevara settles the score with his opponent.

Will Cody Rhodes finally turn heel on AEW programming?

Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn has become one of the most talked-about topics these days. It's no secret that fans have grown tired of his babyface persona. Even veterans like Disco Inferno have criticized the former WWE Superstar for not turning heel.

While speaking during the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that Rhodes is off-putting fans by continuously trying to push himself like a babyface:

"Me and Konnan's opinion has been that he does come across kind of on TV as off-putting. And the fact he's trying to force himself as a babyface on everybody's throat is kind of off-putting to the fans."

Though Rhodes has started to tease a heel turn, one cannot predict if a character change is inevitable for the 36-year-old star. Yet, the AEW universe will be watching his match against Guevara closely to see whether or not anything drastically changes should Rhodes fail to capture the gold.

What do you make of Dustin Rhodes' recent statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

