"I don't blame him" - Wrestling legend on Kevin Owens choosing WWE over AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on Kevin Owens signing a contract extension with WWE instead of choosing AEW.

One of the biggest wrestling stories of this week has been KO deciding to stay with WWE, putting rumors of him leaving the company to rest. The Prizefighter will now remain under Vince McMahon's umbrella for the foreseeable future.

Of course, this news has disappointed fans who wanted Kevin Owens to reunite with his Mount Rushmore (Young Bucks and Adam Cole) stablemates in AEW. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he understands why KO chose to remain with WWE.

He stated that Owens might be used to the environment, and it is the best place for him in the long term than AEW. Mantell also explained that WWE has a more significant influence in Hollywood and advertising than Tony Khan's company.

"If you're somewhere and you get used to it, you get used to the system, you get used to the structure. And the grass is not necessarily greener on the other side. WWE is never going to go out of business, and AEW isn't either, but you got a better chance with WWE in the long-term than you would with AEW. I do think WWE has more influence in Hollywood and the advertising field than AEW does," said Dutch Mantell

Watch the full review of this week's AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown in the video below:

Alleged backstage reactions in AEW to Owens' WWE signing

Hours after the news of his contract extension with WWE was confirmed, a report noting the reaction among AEW talents about Kevin Owens not leaving WWE emerged.

Many AEW stars reportedly believed that Tony Khan's offer might not "realistically" match WWE's "excellent" deal.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Those close to the situation noted that Kevin Owens wanted to listen to both sides but perceived that AEW would not match the WWE offer



- WON Those close to the situation noted that Kevin Owens wanted to listen to both sides but perceived that AEW would not match the WWE offer- WON https://t.co/Bcvr748sSZ

While Kevin Owens would have certainly gotten more creative freedom in AEW, remaining in WWE has allowed him to financially secure his future, with his new deal being in the range of a mammoth $2-3 million.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Kevin Owens made the right decision by staying with WWE instead of joining AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer is very impressed with Hook's debut. Check it out here.

Edited by Angana Roy