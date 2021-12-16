Details on how much Kevin Owens will earn from new WWE contract, length of deal - Reports

Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE and will be paid a handsome amount of money over the next three years.

As per Fightful, WWE made "an excellent offer" to Kevin Owens to stay with the company, which the former Universal Champion accepted. The report also stated that many talents in AEW believed the promotion couldn't match the offer. Owens' contract with WWE was due to expire in January.

As per Dave Meltzer, Kevin Owens has signed a three-year deal with WWE. The former Universal Champion will reportedly be paid somewhere around $2-3 million per year. Meltzer also confirmed Sean Ross Sapp's latest report that Owens' new WWE deal doesn't have a "no-cut" clause.

Kevin Owens' re-signing left many fans surprised

Over the past few weeks, there's been a lot of speculation regarding Kevin Owens' future with WWE. Several fans and pundits expected the Canadian star to jump ship and join AEW.

If Dave Meltzer's report is true, Owens received an offer he simply couldn't reject.

Back in early 2016, Owens spoke about how he was bound to become WWE Champion, sooner or later:

"I think I’m already in consideration for that. I’m being put in the ring with guys like Roman Reigns, I’m main-eventing a lot of the live events, and I’ve only been here for seven months. I don’t think me becoming WWE world champion is at all out of the realm of possibility. It could happen at any time. I think it might be something that’s very shocking to a lot of people, but I’ve been doing this for 15 years. I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, and I honestly think whether it’s sooner or later, I will be WWE champion,”said Owens. [H/T Inside Pulse]

Owens won the Universal Championship later that same year. However, he has spent the majority of his main-roster run as an upper mid-card talent.

He recently entered the WWE title picture on RAW and is all set to compete for the belt on January 1, 2022. Owens will take on Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion Big E in a Fatal Four-Way match on WWE Day 1. Now that Owens has re-signed with WWE, could he receive a title run as a reward?

