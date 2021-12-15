"An excellent offer" - Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE; details revealed - Reports

Kevin Owens has reportedly re-signed with WWE after much negotiation between the two parties.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, WWE and Kevin Owens have finally come to terms with the star to sign a new contract. The report states that Owens was made "an excellent offer" to stay with the company and sources with WWE are extremely delighted to retain him.

Fightful also noted that the AEW talents they spoke to didn't think the promotion could have realistically matched the offer that WWE made to KO.

Owens' contract status with WWE has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few weeks. His deal was set to expire in January 2022 and the negotiations for the same started in the fall of 2021. As for the new contract, it is being reported that the Monday Night RAW star has signed a multi-year agreement with WWE.

Kevin Owens will be competing for the WWE Championship at Day 1

Kevin Owens has been feuding with WWE Champion Big E on Monday Night RAW lately. A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that he will be competing for the WWE title in a triple-threat match against Big E and Seth Rollins at the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated all three of the above-mentioned stars in one-on-one matches. As a result, he has now been added to the WWE Championship match, making it a fatal-four-way.

With Kevin Owens now signing a new deal with WWE, fans have started wondering whether part of the negotiation could've been a WWE Championship reign for him.

He has not won a world title since his Universal Championship victory in 2016. After losing multiple major names to AEW, retaining KO is a huge success for WWE.

