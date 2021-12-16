Important clause not included in Kevin Owens' latest WWE contract

Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE has undoubtedly been the biggest news in the wrestling world at the moment. The subject of Kevin Owens' WWE contract expiry reached its peak recently, with the former Universal Champion even referencing it on RAW a few weeks ago. Now that the contract is signed, some are intrigued about its details.

So far, the only information available is that Kevin Owens was offered a lucrative contract and that WWE went out of their way to hand him a good deal - one that AEW couldn't match.

It seemed to emphasize WWE's commitment to Owens and wanting him to be a part of the roster for years to come.

A Reddit user pointed out that Sean Ross Sapp said on a Fightful Q & A on YouTube that Kevin Owens' latest WWE contract, unfortunately, doesn't include a "No-Cut" clause. This means that he will be prone to being on the chopping block at all times.

It's a big risk because WWE's releases of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, in particular, proved that nobody seemed safe from releases regardless of how big a star they are, how good their name value is, and how much merchandise they sell.

Bray Wyatt was viewed as the most shocking WWE release since 2020, and for good reason - as he was a proven merchandise-mover with a big name value.

Will Kevin Owens still be prone to the chopping block after signing a new contract?

One could take the example of Hit Row's B-FAB, who signed a new WWE contract only to be released soon after and say KO isn't immune from being let go. However, Kevin Owens seems to have far more value than what Hit Row had when they debuted on the main roster.

This isn't to say that Owens isn't prone to the chopping block, but if WWE truly felt like they didn't want or need him around, they likely wouldn't have offered a contract in the first place.

It would have been easier to simply let Kevin Owens' contract expire and his run would have been over.

It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Kevin Owens in 2022 following his re-signing. He will be competing for the WWE Championship on January 1st at the Day 1 pay-per-view and will look to topple off Big E to win his second world title in the company.

