Backstage reaction in AEW to Kevin Owens signing contract extension with WWE - Reports

One of the biggest wrestling stories currently doing the rounds of the internet is Kevin Owens signing a multi-year contract extension with WWE. Now, a report has shed light on backstage reaction this development in AEW, a promotion many expected could be KO's next destination if he departed WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that AEW talent knew that the company might not "realistically" match WWE's contract for Kevin Owens, which has been termed "excellent."

However, it was also noted that AEW talent believed Tony Khan would have extended Owens an offer had his WWE deal expired in January.

Since the chatter surrounding Kevin Owens' WWE contract expiring began a few months back, there has been rampant speculation about him moving to AEW. To add fuel to the fire, Owens himself teased reuniting with his Mout Rushmore stables, The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, on Twitter.

While fans would have certainly loved to see KO wrestle countless dream matches in AEW, it looks like they would have to wait a few more years before it could possibly materialize.

Kevin Owens recently paid tribute to AEW star Chris Jericho on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens got fans talking when he executed his former tag team partner Chris Jericho's signature move, Walls of Jericho, during last week's RAW. Owens battled out against WWE Champion Big E in a Steel Cage match when brought out the submission maneuver.

In hindsight, it turned out to be an empty tease for Kevin Owens' possible move to AEW. He's scheduled to compete at WWE Day 1, where he would challenge Big E for the WWE Championship, also featuring Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

