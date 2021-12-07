Kevin Owens breaks out AEW star's signature move on RAW

Kevin Owens is set to wrestle for the WWE Championship on New Year's Day, but the star still seems to be sending out reminders about his current status.

While he was wrestling Big E inside a steel cage this week on RAW, Owens successfully performed Chris Jericho's signature move, Walls of Jericho.

Jericho has been shunned on WWE TV since he went to AEW, but fans will remember that Owens and Y2J were best friends until KO turned his back on him and ruined their festival of friendship back in 2017.

While the commentary team didn't address the fact that the move belonged to Chris Jericho, as seen above, WWE's social media team hinted at it.

Kevin Owens' WWE contract expires at the beginning of 2022

Kevin Owens' contract with WWE is set to expire in January and the former Champion has been dropping hints about his future for several weeks.

WWE is also seemingly allowing his contract to become part of his current storyline. In recent weeks the star has addressed the fact that he could leave the company on-screen and his upcoming title match at Day One could be his final push in WWE.

Owens has come through the ranks in the company after making a name for himself in NXT where he became NXT Champion. He was later promoted to the main roster.

"The Prizefighter" became one of WWE's most popular stars and even became the Universal Championship. Unfortunately, his reign ended as a 'Jericho distraction' led to Goldberg taking the title away.

It is worth noting, Kevin Owens is still yet to be handed his rematch for the Universal Championship.

